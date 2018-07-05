TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 5, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
627 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
TXZ127-060915-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
627 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ072-060915-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
627 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west
after midnight. Chance of showers 10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ140-060915-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
627 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight. Chance of showers 10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ054-060915-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
627 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ098-060915-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
627 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ099-060915-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
627 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ049-060915-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
627 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ113-060915-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
627 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ114-060915-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
627 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ128-060915-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
627 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ064-060915-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
627 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight. Chance of showers 10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ065-060915-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
627 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight. Chance of showers 10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ066-060915-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
627 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight. Chance of showers 10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ071-060915-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
627 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after
midnight. Chance of showers 10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ073-060915-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
627 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ139-060915-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
627 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight. Chance of showers 10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ154-060915-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
627 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ155-060915-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
627 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north
after midnight. Chance of showers 10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ076-060915-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
627 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ077-060915-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
627 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest
after midnight. Chance of showers 10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
south after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ078-060915-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
627 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ168-060915-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
627 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west
after midnight. Chance of showers 10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ169-060915-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
627 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ170-060915-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
627 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
