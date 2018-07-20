TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 20, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

320 PM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

TXZ127-210915-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

320 PM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

TXZ072-210915-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

320 PM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

TXZ140-210915-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

320 PM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

TXZ054-210915-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

320 PM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

TXZ098-210915-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

320 PM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

TXZ099-210915-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

320 PM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

TXZ049-210915-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

320 PM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

TXZ113-210915-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

320 PM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

TXZ114-210915-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

320 PM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

TXZ128-210915-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

320 PM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

TXZ064-210915-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

320 PM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

TXZ065-210915-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

320 PM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

TXZ066-210915-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

320 PM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

TXZ071-210915-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

320 PM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

TXZ073-210915-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

320 PM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

TXZ139-210915-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

320 PM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

TXZ154-210915-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

320 PM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

TXZ155-210915-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

320 PM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

TXZ076-210915-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

320 PM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

TXZ077-210915-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

320 PM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

TXZ078-210915-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

320 PM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

TXZ168-210915-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

320 PM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

TXZ169-210915-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

320 PM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

TXZ170-210915-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

320 PM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

