TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018
_____
718 FPUS54 KSJT 130824
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
324 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
TXZ127-132115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
324 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Rain and thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ072-132115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
324 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Rain and thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times.
Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ140-132115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
324 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Rain and thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ054-132115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
324 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Thunderstorms and rain. Rain may be heavy at times.
Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ098-132115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
324 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Thunderstorms and rain. Rain may be heavy at times.
Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ099-132115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
324 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Rain and thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times.
Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ049-132115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
324 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with numerous thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ113-132115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
324 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Rain and thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times.
Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ114-132115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
324 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Rain and thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times.
Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ128-132115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
324 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Rain and thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ064-132115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
324 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with numerous thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ065-132115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
324 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Thunderstorms and rain. Rain may be heavy at times.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ066-132115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
324 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Rain and thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ071-132115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
324 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Numerous thunderstorms and rain. Rain may be heavy at
times. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ073-132115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
324 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Rain and thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times.
Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ139-132115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
324 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Rain and thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times.
Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ154-132115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
324 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Thunderstorms and rain. Rain may be heavy at times.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ155-132115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
324 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with numerous thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ076-132115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
324 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with numerous thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ077-132115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
324 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Numerous thunderstorms and rain. Rain may be heavy at
times. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ078-132115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
324 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with numerous thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ168-132115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
324 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Numerous thunderstorms and rain. Rain may be heavy at
times. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ169-132115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
324 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with numerous thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ170-132115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
324 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with numerous thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
