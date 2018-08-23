TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 22, 2018
_____
628 FPUS54 KSJT 230824
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
324 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
TXZ127-232115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
324 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ072-232115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
324 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ140-232115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
324 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ054-232115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
324 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ098-232115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
324 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ099-232115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
324 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ049-232115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
324 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ113-232115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
324 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ114-232115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
324 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ128-232115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
324 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ064-232115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
324 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ065-232115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
324 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ066-232115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
324 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ071-232115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
324 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ073-232115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
324 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ139-232115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
324 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ154-232115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
324 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ155-232115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
324 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ076-232115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
324 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ077-232115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
324 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ078-232115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
324 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ168-232115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
324 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ169-232115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
324 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ170-232115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
324 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather