TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

TXZ127-300915-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ072-300915-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ140-300915-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ054-300915-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ098-300915-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ099-300915-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ049-300915-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ113-300915-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ114-300915-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ128-300915-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ064-300915-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ065-300915-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ066-300915-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ071-300915-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ073-300915-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ139-300915-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ154-300915-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ155-300915-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ076-300915-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ077-300915-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ078-300915-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ168-300915-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ169-300915-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ170-300915-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

