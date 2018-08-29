TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018
854 FPUS54 KSJT 292056
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
TXZ127-300915-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ072-300915-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ140-300915-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ054-300915-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ098-300915-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ099-300915-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ049-300915-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ113-300915-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ114-300915-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ128-300915-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ064-300915-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ065-300915-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ066-300915-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ071-300915-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ073-300915-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ139-300915-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ154-300915-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ155-300915-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ076-300915-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ077-300915-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ078-300915-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ168-300915-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ169-300915-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ170-300915-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
