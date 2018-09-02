TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the late evening and after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the late evening and after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the late evening and after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the late evening and after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
