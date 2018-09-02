TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018

_____

615 FPUS54 KSJT 022045

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

TXZ127-030915-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ072-030915-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-030915-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-030915-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ098-030915-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ099-030915-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-030915-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ113-030915-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ114-030915-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late evening and after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ128-030915-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ064-030915-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ065-030915-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ066-030915-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ071-030915-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-030915-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-030915-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late evening and after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-030915-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late evening and after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-030915-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-030915-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-030915-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-030915-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-030915-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-030915-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ170-030915-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

345 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late evening and after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather