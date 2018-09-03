TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018
_____
584 FPUS54 KSJT 030905
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
TXZ127-032130-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ072-032130-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ140-032130-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ054-032130-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east
in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ098-032130-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ099-032130-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ049-032130-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ113-032130-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ114-032130-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ128-032130-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ064-032130-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ065-032130-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ066-032130-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ071-032130-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ073-032130-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ139-032130-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ154-032130-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ155-032130-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ076-032130-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ077-032130-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ078-032130-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ168-032130-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ169-032130-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ170-032130-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
405 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather