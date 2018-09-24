TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 24, 2018

026 FPUS54 KSJT 242159

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

459 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

TXZ127-250915-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

459 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ072-250915-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

459 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph in the late evening

and after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ140-250915-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

459 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

late evening and after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ054-250915-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

459 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

late evening and after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ098-250915-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

459 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Much cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ099-250915-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

459 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Much cooler. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ049-250915-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

459 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Much cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ113-250915-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

459 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Much cooler. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ114-250915-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

459 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Much cooler. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ128-250915-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

459 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ064-250915-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

459 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ065-250915-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

459 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ066-250915-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

459 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ071-250915-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

459 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the late evening and after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ073-250915-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

459 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ139-250915-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

459 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph in the late evening

and after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ154-250915-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

459 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ155-250915-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

459 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ076-250915-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

459 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ077-250915-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

459 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ078-250915-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

459 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ168-250915-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

459 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ169-250915-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

459 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ170-250915-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

459 PM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

