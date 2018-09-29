TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018
791 FPUS54 KSJT 292014
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
TXZ127-300915-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ072-300915-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ140-300915-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ054-300915-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ098-300915-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ099-300915-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ049-300915-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ113-300915-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ114-300915-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ128-300915-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ064-300915-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ065-300915-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ066-300915-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ071-300915-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ073-300915-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ139-300915-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ154-300915-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ155-300915-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ076-300915-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ077-300915-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ078-300915-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ168-300915-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ169-300915-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ170-300915-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
314 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
