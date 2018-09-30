TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

224 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

224 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

224 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

224 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

224 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

224 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

224 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

224 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

224 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

224 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

224 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

224 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

224 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

224 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

224 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

224 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

224 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

224 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

224 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

224 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

224 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

224 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

224 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

224 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

224 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

