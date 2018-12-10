TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 10, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

341 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

341 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Windy, cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

341 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

341 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Windy. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

341 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

341 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy,

cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

341 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

341 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Windy, cooler.

Highs around 50. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

341 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

341 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

341 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

341 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

341 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds up to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

341 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

341 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

341 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

341 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

341 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

341 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

341 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

341 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

341 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

341 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

341 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

341 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

