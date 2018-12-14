TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 14, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

349 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

TXZ127-151015-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

349 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ072-151015-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

349 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ140-151015-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

349 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ054-151015-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

349 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ098-151015-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

349 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ099-151015-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

349 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ049-151015-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

349 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ113-151015-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

349 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ114-151015-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

349 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ128-151015-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

349 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ064-151015-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

349 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ065-151015-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

349 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ066-151015-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

349 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ071-151015-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

349 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ073-151015-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

349 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ139-151015-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

349 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ154-151015-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

349 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ155-151015-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

349 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ076-151015-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

349 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ077-151015-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

349 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ078-151015-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

349 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ168-151015-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

349 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ169-151015-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

349 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ170-151015-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

349 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

