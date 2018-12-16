TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 16, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

121 PM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

TXZ127-162215-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

121 PM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ072-162215-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

121 PM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ140-162215-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

121 PM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ054-162215-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

121 PM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ098-162215-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

121 PM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ099-162215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

121 PM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ049-162215-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

121 PM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ113-162215-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

121 PM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ114-162215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

121 PM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ128-162215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

121 PM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ064-162215-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

121 PM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ065-162215-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

121 PM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ066-162215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

121 PM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ071-162215-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

121 PM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ073-162215-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

121 PM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ139-162215-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

121 PM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ154-162215-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

121 PM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ155-162215-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

121 PM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ076-162215-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

121 PM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ077-162215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

121 PM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ078-162215-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

121 PM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ168-162215-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

121 PM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ169-162215-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

121 PM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ170-162215-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

121 PM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

