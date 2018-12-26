TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 25, 2018
199 FPUS54 KSJT 261044
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
444 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
TXZ127-262230-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
444 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow.
Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ072-262230-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
444 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Windy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 15 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow
after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Colder.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 30. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ140-262230-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
444 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Colder.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 30. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ054-262230-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
444 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Windy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of rain or snow.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ098-262230-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
444 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or
snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ099-262230-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
444 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers or
snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ049-262230-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
444 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ113-262230-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
444 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or
snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ114-262230-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
444 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers or
snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ128-262230-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
444 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow.
Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 30. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ064-262230-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
444 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Windy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. South
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Colder.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ065-262230-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
444 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Windy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow
after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Colder.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ066-262230-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
444 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Windy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 40s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Colder.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 30. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ071-262230-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
444 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Windy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow
after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Colder.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ073-262230-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
444 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers or
snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ139-262230-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
444 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Colder.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ154-262230-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
444 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Colder. Highs
around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ155-262230-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
444 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 30.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ076-262230-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
444 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers or
snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Colder.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ077-262230-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
444 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers or
snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ078-262230-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
444 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 30. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ168-262230-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
444 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Colder. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
around 30. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ169-262230-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
444 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
early in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ170-262230-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
444 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 30.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather