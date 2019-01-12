TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 11, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
349 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019
TXZ127-122215-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
349 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ072-122215-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
349 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ140-122215-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
349 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 30. North winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ054-122215-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
349 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ098-122215-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
349 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ099-122215-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
349 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ049-122215-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
349 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ113-122215-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
349 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ114-122215-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
349 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 30. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ128-122215-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
349 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ064-122215-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
349 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ065-122215-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
349 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ066-122215-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
349 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. Light
and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ071-122215-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
349 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ073-122215-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
349 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 30. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ139-122215-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
349 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 30. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ154-122215-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
349 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ155-122215-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
349 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ076-122215-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
349 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ077-122215-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
349 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 30. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ078-122215-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
349 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ168-122215-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
349 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 30. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ169-122215-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
349 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ170-122215-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
349 AM CST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
