TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 2, 2019

_____

604 FPUS54 KSJT 022145

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

345 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

TXZ127-031015-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

345 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ072-031015-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

345 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ140-031015-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

345 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much

colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-031015-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

345 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ098-031015-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

345 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ099-031015-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

345 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ049-031015-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

345 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ113-031015-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

345 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

50. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ114-031015-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

345 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ128-031015-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

345 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ064-031015-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

345 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows around 30. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ065-031015-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

345 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ066-031015-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

345 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ071-031015-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

345 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ073-031015-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

345 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ139-031015-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

345 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ154-031015-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

345 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-031015-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

345 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much

colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-031015-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

345 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ077-031015-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

345 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ078-031015-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

345 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ168-031015-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

345 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ169-031015-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

345 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-031015-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

345 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much

colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

_____

