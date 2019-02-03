TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 2, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
351 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
351 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
351 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
351 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
351 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
351 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid
20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
351 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
351 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid
20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
351 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid
20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
351 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid
20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
351 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
351 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
351 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
351 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
351 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
351 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
351 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
351 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
351 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
351 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
351 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
351 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
351 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
351 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
351 AM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
