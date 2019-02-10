TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 9, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

400 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

TXZ127-102215-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

400 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle and dense fog in the morning

with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle and slight chance of

rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ072-102215-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

400 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog and drizzle in the morning.

A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5

to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

areas of drizzle and slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy

fog through the night. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ140-102215-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

400 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog and drizzle in the morning.

A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ054-102215-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

400 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle and dense fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle and slight chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy, warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ098-102215-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

400 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle and a slight chance of rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle and slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy, warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ099-102215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

400 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle and a slight chance of rain in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle and slight chance of

rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ049-102215-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

400 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ113-102215-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

400 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle and a slight chance of rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle and slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ114-102215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

400 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle and a slight chance of rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle and slight chance of

rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ128-102215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

400 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog and drizzle in the morning.

A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle and slight chance of

rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ064-102215-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

400 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle and fog in the morning. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ065-102215-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

400 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog and drizzle and a slight chance of

rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15

mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle and slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy, warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ066-102215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

400 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle and slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ071-102215-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

400 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog and drizzle in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and patchy

drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ073-102215-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

400 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog and drizzle in the morning.

A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ139-102215-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

400 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog and drizzle in the morning.

A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

areas of drizzle and slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy

fog through the night. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ154-102215-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

400 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog and drizzle in the morning.

A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy fog. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ155-102215-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

400 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog and drizzle in the morning.

A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ076-102215-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

400 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog and drizzle in the morning. A

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Patchy

drizzle through the night. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

TXZ077-102215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

400 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog and drizzle in the morning.

Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ078-102215-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

400 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog and drizzle in the morning.

Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ168-102215-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

400 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog and drizzle in the morning.

A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ169-102215-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

400 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog and drizzle in the morning.

A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ170-102215-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

400 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog and drizzle in the morning.

A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows

around 50. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

