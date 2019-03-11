TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 10, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

338 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

TXZ127-112115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

338 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ072-112115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

338 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ140-112115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

338 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ054-112115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

338 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

increasing to 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ098-112115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

338 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to

35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ099-112115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

338 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ049-112115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

338 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to

35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ113-112115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

338 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

increasing to 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ114-112115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

338 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

30 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

55 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ128-112115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

338 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ064-112115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

338 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 35 mph with gusts to around

60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ065-112115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

338 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to

35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ066-112115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

338 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ071-112115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

338 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ073-112115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

338 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ139-112115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

338 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ154-112115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

338 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Windy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ155-112115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

338 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ076-112115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

338 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ077-112115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

338 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ078-112115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

338 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ168-112115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

338 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ169-112115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

338 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ170-112115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

338 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting

to the southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather