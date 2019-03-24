TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 23, 2019

_____

480 FPUS54 KSJT 240822

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

TXZ127-242130-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-242130-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-242130-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-242130-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-242130-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-242130-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-242130-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-242130-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-242130-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-242130-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-242130-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-242130-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-242130-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-242130-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-242130-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-242130-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-242130-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-242130-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-242130-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-242130-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-242130-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ168-242130-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-242130-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ170-242130-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

322 AM CDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

