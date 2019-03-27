TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 26, 2019

_____

421 FPUS54 KSJT 270900

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

400 AM CDT Wed Mar 27 2019

TXZ127-272115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

400 AM CDT Wed Mar 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Much cooler. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ072-272115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

400 AM CDT Wed Mar 27 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ140-272115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

400 AM CDT Wed Mar 27 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ054-272115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

400 AM CDT Wed Mar 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ098-272115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

400 AM CDT Wed Mar 27 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ099-272115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

400 AM CDT Wed Mar 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ049-272115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

400 AM CDT Wed Mar 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ113-272115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

400 AM CDT Wed Mar 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ114-272115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

400 AM CDT Wed Mar 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ128-272115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

400 AM CDT Wed Mar 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ064-272115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

400 AM CDT Wed Mar 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ065-272115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

400 AM CDT Wed Mar 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ066-272115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

400 AM CDT Wed Mar 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ071-272115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

400 AM CDT Wed Mar 27 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ073-272115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

400 AM CDT Wed Mar 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ139-272115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

400 AM CDT Wed Mar 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ154-272115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

400 AM CDT Wed Mar 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ155-272115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

400 AM CDT Wed Mar 27 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ076-272115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

400 AM CDT Wed Mar 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ077-272115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

400 AM CDT Wed Mar 27 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ078-272115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

400 AM CDT Wed Mar 27 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ168-272115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

400 AM CDT Wed Mar 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ169-272115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

400 AM CDT Wed Mar 27 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ170-272115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

400 AM CDT Wed Mar 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather