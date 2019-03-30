TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 29, 2019

379 FPUS54 KSJT 300835

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

TXZ127-302115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ072-302115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ140-302115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ054-302115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ098-302115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ099-302115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ049-302115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ113-302115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ114-302115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ128-302115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ064-302115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ065-302115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ066-302115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ071-302115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ073-302115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ139-302115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ154-302115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ155-302115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ076-302115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ077-302115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ078-302115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ168-302115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ169-302115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ170-302115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

335 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

