TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 19, 2019
_____
003 FPUS54 KSJT 200830
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
330 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
TXZ127-202115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
330 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ072-202115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
330 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ140-202115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
330 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ054-202115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
330 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ098-202115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
330 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ099-202115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
330 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ049-202115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
330 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ113-202115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
330 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ114-202115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
330 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ128-202115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
330 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ064-202115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
330 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ065-202115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
330 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ066-202115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
330 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ071-202115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
330 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ073-202115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
330 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ139-202115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
330 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ154-202115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
330 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ155-202115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
330 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around
60. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ076-202115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
330 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ077-202115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
330 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ078-202115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
330 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ168-202115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
330 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ169-202115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
330 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ170-202115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
330 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around
60. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather