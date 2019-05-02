TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 1, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

342 AM CDT Thu May 2 2019

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

342 AM CDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

342 AM CDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

342 AM CDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

342 AM CDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

342 AM CDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

342 AM CDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

342 AM CDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

342 AM CDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

342 AM CDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

342 AM CDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

342 AM CDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

342 AM CDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

342 AM CDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

342 AM CDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

342 AM CDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

342 AM CDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around

60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

342 AM CDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

342 AM CDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

342 AM CDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

342 AM CDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

342 AM CDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

342 AM CDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

342 AM CDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

342 AM CDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

