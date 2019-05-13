TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 12, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

311 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019

TXZ127-132115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

311 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ072-132115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

311 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ140-132115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

311 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ054-132115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

311 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ098-132115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

311 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ099-132115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

311 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ049-132115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

311 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ113-132115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

311 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ114-132115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

311 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ128-132115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

311 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ064-132115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

311 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ065-132115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

311 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ066-132115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

311 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ071-132115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

311 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ073-132115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

311 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ139-132115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

311 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ154-132115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

311 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ155-132115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

311 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

TXZ076-132115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

311 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ077-132115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

311 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ078-132115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

311 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ168-132115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

311 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ169-132115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

311 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

TXZ170-132115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

311 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

