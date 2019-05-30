TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 29, 2019

_____

544 FPUS54 KSJT 300905

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

405 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019

TXZ127-302115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

405 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ072-302115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

405 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ140-302115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

405 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ054-302115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

405 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ098-302115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

405 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ099-302115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

405 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ049-302115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

405 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ113-302115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

405 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ114-302115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

405 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ128-302115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

405 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ064-302115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

405 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ065-302115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

405 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ066-302115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

405 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ071-302115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

405 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ073-302115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

405 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-302115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

405 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ154-302115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

405 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-302115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

405 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-302115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

405 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-302115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

405 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-302115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

405 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-302115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

405 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-302115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

405 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-302115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

405 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

_____

