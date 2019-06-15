TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 14, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

335 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

TXZ127-152130-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

335 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ072-152130-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

335 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ140-152130-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

335 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph early in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ054-152130-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

335 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ098-152130-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

335 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

TXZ099-152130-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

335 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

TXZ049-152130-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

335 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 25 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

TXZ113-152130-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

335 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

TXZ114-152130-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

335 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

TXZ128-152130-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

335 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

TXZ064-152130-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

335 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

TXZ065-152130-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

335 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ066-152130-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

335 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the

evening. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

TXZ071-152130-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

335 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ073-152130-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

335 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

TXZ139-152130-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

335 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ154-152130-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

335 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ155-152130-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

335 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ076-152130-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

335 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ077-152130-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

335 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ078-152130-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

335 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ168-152130-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

335 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ169-152130-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

335 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ170-152130-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

335 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

