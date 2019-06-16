TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 15, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

336 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019

TXZ127

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

336 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms through early

afternoon, then partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ072

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

336 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ140

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

336 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms

through early afternoon, then scattered thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ054

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

336 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms through early

afternoon, then scattered thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ098

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

336 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated thunderstorms through early

afternoon, then scattered thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ099

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

336 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms through early

afternoon, then scattered thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ049

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

336 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ113

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

336 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms through early

afternoon, then mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ114

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

336 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms through early

afternoon, then scattered thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ128

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

336 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms through early

afternoon, then scattered thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ064

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

336 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ065

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

336 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ066

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

336 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms through early

afternoon, then partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ071

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

336 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ073

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

336 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ139

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

336 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms through early

afternoon, then partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ154

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

336 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then partly

cloudy with isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ155

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

336 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ076

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

336 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ077

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

336 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ078

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

336 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ168

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

336 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then mostly sunny

with isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ169

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

336 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then mostly sunny

with isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ170

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

336 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then partly

cloudy with isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

