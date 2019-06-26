TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 25, 2019
_____
253 FPUS54 KSJT 260910
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
410 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
TXZ127-262115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
410 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ072-262115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
410 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ140-262115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
410 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ054-262115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
410 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ098-262115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
410 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ099-262115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
410 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ049-262115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
410 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ113-262115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
410 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ114-262115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
410 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ128-262115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
410 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ064-262115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
410 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ065-262115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
410 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ066-262115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
410 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ071-262115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
410 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ073-262115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
410 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ139-262115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
410 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ154-262115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
410 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ155-262115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
410 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ076-262115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
410 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ077-262115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
410 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ078-262115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
410 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ168-262115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
410 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ169-262115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
410 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ170-262115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
410 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather