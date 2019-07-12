TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 11, 2019
434 FPUS54 KSJT 120756
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
256 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019
TXZ127-122115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
256 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ072-122115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
256 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ140-122115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
256 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ054-122115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
256 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ098-122115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
256 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ099-122115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
256 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ049-122115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
256 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ113-122115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
256 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ114-122115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
256 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ128-122115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
256 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ064-122115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
256 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ065-122115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
256 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up
to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ066-122115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
256 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ071-122115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
256 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ073-122115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
256 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ139-122115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
256 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ154-122115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
256 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ155-122115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
256 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ076-122115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
256 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ077-122115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
256 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ078-122115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
256 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ168-122115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
256 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ169-122115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
256 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ170-122115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
256 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
