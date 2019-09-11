TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 10, 2019

_____

850 FPUS54 KSJT 110829

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

329 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019

TXZ127-112115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

329 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ072-112115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

329 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ140-112115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

329 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-112115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

329 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ098-112115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

329 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ099-112115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

329 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ049-112115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

329 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ113-112115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

329 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ114-112115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

329 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ128-112115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

329 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ064-112115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

329 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ065-112115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

329 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ066-112115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

329 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ071-112115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

329 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ073-112115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

329 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-112115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

329 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-112115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

329 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-112115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

329 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-112115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

329 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ077-112115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

329 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ078-112115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

329 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-112115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

329 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-112115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

329 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-112115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

329 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather