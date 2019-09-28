TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 27, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

347 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

347 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ072-282115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

347 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ140-282115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

347 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ054-282115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

347 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ098-282115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

347 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ099-282115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

347 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ049-282115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

347 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ113-282115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

347 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ114-282115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

347 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ128-282115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

347 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ064-282115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

347 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ065-282115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

347 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ066-282115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

347 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ071-282115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

347 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ073-282115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

347 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ139-282115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

347 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ154-282115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

347 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ155-282115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

347 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ076-282115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

347 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to

40 mph in the late evening and after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ077-282115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

347 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ078-282115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

347 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ168-282115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

347 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ169-282115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

347 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ170-282115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

347 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

