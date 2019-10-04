TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 3, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

346 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

