TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 5, 2019
306 FPUS54 KSJT 060929
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
TXZ127-062215-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ072-062215-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows 53 to 59. South
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows
in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ140-062215-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much
colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ054-062215-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ098-062215-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to
30 mph in the late evening and after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Much colder. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ099-062215-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the west up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
around 50. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ049-062215-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest up to 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ113-062215-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up
to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ114-062215-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Thunderstorms. Highs around 50. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ128-062215-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows around 50. South winds up to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ064-062215-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ065-062215-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows around 50. South winds up to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph
in the morning becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ066-062215-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ071-062215-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ073-062215-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ139-062215-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows 52 to 58. South
winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
40s.
$$
TXZ154-062215-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ155-062215-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.
Lows around 30. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ076-062215-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph
increasing to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.
Lows around 30. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ077-062215-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ078-062215-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.
Lows around 30. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ168-062215-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds up to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph
decreasing to up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ169-062215-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows
around 30. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ170-062215-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
329 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
$$
