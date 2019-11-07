TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 6, 2019
474 FPUS54 KSJT 071000
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
400 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
TXZ127-072215-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
400 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ072-072215-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
400 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs 51 to 57. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ140-072215-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
400 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up
to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy, cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ054-072215-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
400 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ098-072215-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
400 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Windy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 19.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ099-072215-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
400 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 50. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much
colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ049-072215-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
400 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ113-072215-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
400 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ114-072215-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
400 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ128-072215-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
400 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ064-072215-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
400 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ065-072215-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
400 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ066-072215-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
400 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ071-072215-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
400 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ073-072215-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
400 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature
in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. East
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Much colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ139-072215-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
400 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
50 to 56. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy, cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ154-072215-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
400 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature
in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around
5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ155-072215-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
400 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Near steady
temperature around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ076-072215-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
400 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs 58 to 64. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the
afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Much
colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ077-072215-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
400 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s
in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph
decreasing to up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after
midnight. Much colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ078-072215-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
400 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. East
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to 15 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Much
colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ168-072215-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
400 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the
afternoon. North winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to 15 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows
in the lower 20s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ169-072215-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
400 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures
falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ170-072215-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
400 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019
.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures
falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Near steady
temperature around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
