TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 15, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

337 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

TXZ127-162215-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

337 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

TXZ072-162215-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

337 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

TXZ140-162215-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

337 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ054-162215-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

337 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ098-162215-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

337 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ099-162215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

337 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ049-162215-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

337 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ113-162215-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

337 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ114-162215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

337 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ128-162215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

337 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

TXZ064-162215-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

337 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ065-162215-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

337 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

TXZ066-162215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

337 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

TXZ071-162215-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

337 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ073-162215-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

337 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

TXZ139-162215-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

337 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

TXZ154-162215-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

337 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ155-162215-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

337 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ076-162215-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

337 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ077-162215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

337 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ078-162215-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

337 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ168-162215-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

337 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ169-162215-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

337 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

TXZ170-162215-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

337 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 40 percent.

$$

