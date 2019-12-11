TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 10, 2019

_____

208 FPUS54 KSJT 110859

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

259 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

TXZ127-112215-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

259 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ072-112215-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

259 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ140-112215-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

259 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ054-112215-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

259 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ098-112215-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

259 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ099-112215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

259 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ049-112215-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

259 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ113-112215-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

259 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ114-112215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

259 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ128-112215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

259 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ064-112215-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

259 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ065-112215-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

259 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ066-112215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

259 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ071-112215-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

259 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ073-112215-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

259 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ139-112215-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

259 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ154-112215-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

259 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ155-112215-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

259 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ076-112215-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

259 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy freezing fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ077-112215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

259 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ078-112215-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

259 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ168-112215-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

259 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ169-112215-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

259 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy freezing fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ170-112215-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

259 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather