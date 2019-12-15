TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 14, 2019

_____

068 FPUS54 KSJT 150910

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

310 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019

TXZ127-152215-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

310 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ072-152215-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

310 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ140-152215-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

310 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ054-152215-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

310 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ098-152215-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

310 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ099-152215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

310 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ049-152215-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

310 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ113-152215-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

310 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ114-152215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

310 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ128-152215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

310 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ064-152215-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

310 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ065-152215-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

310 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ066-152215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

310 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ071-152215-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

310 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ073-152215-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

310 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ139-152215-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

310 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ154-152215-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

310 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ155-152215-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

310 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ076-152215-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

310 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ077-152215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

310 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ078-152215-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

310 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ168-152215-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

310 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ169-152215-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

310 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ170-152215-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

310 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather