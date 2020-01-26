TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 25, 2020

747 FPUS54 KSJT 260946

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

TXZ127-262230-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ072-262230-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ140-262230-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ054-262230-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ098-262230-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ099-262230-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ049-262230-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ113-262230-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ114-262230-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ128-262230-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ064-262230-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ065-262230-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ066-262230-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy dense fog early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ071-262230-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ073-262230-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the

morning. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ139-262230-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy dense fog early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ154-262230-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the

morning. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ155-262230-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ076-262230-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ077-262230-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ078-262230-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the morning

then becoming sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ168-262230-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ169-262230-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ170-262230-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

346 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

