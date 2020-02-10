TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 9, 2020
_____
403 FPUS54 KSJT 101002
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
402 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
TXZ127-102215-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
402 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature around 40. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10
mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ072-102215-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
402 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms through
the day. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance
of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ140-102215-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
402 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the morning,
then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ054-102215-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
402 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms through
the day. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with
light freezing rain and light sleet likely after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain
and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ098-102215-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
402 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms through the day. Near
steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then light
freezing rain, light sleet likely and showers after midnight. Ice
accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows around 30.
North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light
sleet and showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ099-102215-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
402 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms
through the day. Rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ049-102215-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
402 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 40.
North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then
light freezing rain and light sleet likely after midnight. Lows
around 30. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain
and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs around 50.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ113-102215-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
402 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers with light
freezing rain and light sleet likely after midnight. Ice
accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, light
freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ114-102215-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
402 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms
through the day. Rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature around 40. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ128-102215-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
402 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms
through the day. Rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ064-102215-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
402 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
through early afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then light
freezing rain, light sleet likely and showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain,
light sleet and showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid
50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ065-102215-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
402 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms through
the day. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers with light
freezing rain and light sleet likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, light
freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ066-102215-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
402 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms through
the day. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Not as cool.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ071-102215-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
402 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms through
the day. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance
of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ073-102215-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
402 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms through
the day. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Not as cool.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ139-102215-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
402 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Not as cool.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ154-102215-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
402 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms through
the day. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Not as cool.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ155-102215-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
402 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Near steady
temperature around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not
as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
$$
TXZ076-102215-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
402 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms through
the day. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 57.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance
of showers. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ077-102215-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
402 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance
of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ078-102215-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
402 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms through
the day. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance
of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ168-102215-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
402 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms through
the day. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Not as cool.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ169-102215-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
402 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Not as cool.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs around 70.
Chance of showers 40 percent.
$$
TXZ170-102215-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
402 AM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Not as cool.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
70. Chance of showers 40 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather