TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 4, 2020
229 FPUS54 KSJT 050859
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
359 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
TXZ127-052115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
359 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ072-052115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
359 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of showers early in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ140-052115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
359 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a slight
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ054-052115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
359 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ169-052115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
359 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a slight
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ154-052115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
359 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a slight
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ098-052115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
359 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ099-052115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
359 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of showers late in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ049-052115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
359 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ113-052115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
359 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ114-052115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
359 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ128-052115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
359 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a slight
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ064-052115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
359 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ065-052115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
359 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around
70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ066-052115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
359 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of showers early in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ139-052115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
359 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a slight
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ071-052115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
359 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ073-052115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
359 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of showers early in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ155-052115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
359 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a slight
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ076-052115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
359 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of showers early in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ077-052115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
359 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of showers early in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ168-052115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
359 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of showers early in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ170-052115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
359 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a slight
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ078-052115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
359 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a slight
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
