TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds up to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
322 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
