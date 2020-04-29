TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 28, 2020
_____
283 FPUS54 KSJT 290839
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
339 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
TXZ127-292115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
339 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ072-292115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
339 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ140-292115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
339 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ054-292115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
339 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ169-292115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
339 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in
the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ154-292115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
339 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ098-292115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
339 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ099-292115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
339 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ049-292115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
339 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 100. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as hot. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ113-292115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
339 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ114-292115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
339 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ128-292115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
339 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ064-292115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
339 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ065-292115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
339 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ066-292115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
339 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ139-292115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
339 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ071-292115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
339 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ073-292115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
339 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. North winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ155-292115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
339 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ076-292115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
339 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ077-292115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
339 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ168-292115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
339 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ170-292115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
339 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ078-292115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
339 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather