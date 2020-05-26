TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 25, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

348 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

348 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

348 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs around 80. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

348 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

348 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

348 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

348 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

348 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

348 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

348 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the

morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

348 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

348 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

348 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

348 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

348 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs around 80. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

348 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

348 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

348 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

348 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the morning. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

348 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

348 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

348 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

348 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

348 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

348 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

