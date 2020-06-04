TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 3, 2020
895 FPUS54 KSJT 040835
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
335 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
TXZ127-042115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
335 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ072-042115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
335 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ140-042115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
335 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ054-042115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
335 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ169-042115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
335 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ154-042115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
335 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ098-042115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
335 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ099-042115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
335 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ049-042115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
335 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ113-042115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
335 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ114-042115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
335 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ128-042115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
335 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ064-042115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
335 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ065-042115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
335 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ066-042115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
335 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ139-042115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
335 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ071-042115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
335 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ073-042115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
335 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ155-042115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
335 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ076-042115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
335 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ077-042115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
335 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ168-042115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
335 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ170-042115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
335 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ078-042115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
335 AM CDT Thu Jun 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
