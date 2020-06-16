TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 15, 2020

_____

737 FPUS54 KSJT 160836

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

TXZ127-162115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ072-162115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ140-162115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ054-162115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ169-162115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ154-162115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ098-162115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ099-162115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ049-162115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ113-162115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ114-162115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ128-162115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ064-162115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ065-162115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ066-162115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ139-162115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ071-162115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ073-162115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ155-162115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ076-162115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ077-162115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ168-162115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ170-162115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ078-162115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

336 AM CDT Tue Jun 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather