Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

TXZ127-282115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ072-282115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ140-282115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ054-282115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ169-282115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ154-282115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms through

early afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ098-282115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ099-282115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat indices of around

108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ049-282115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ113-282115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ114-282115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ128-282115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ064-282115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ065-282115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 104. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ066-282115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

101. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ139-282115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ071-282115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ073-282115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ155-282115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ076-282115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ077-282115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ168-282115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms through

early afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ170-282115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ078-282115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

358 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

