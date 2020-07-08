TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 7, 2020
_____
876 FPUS54 KSJT 080848
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
348 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
TXZ127-082200-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
348 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
$$
TXZ072-082200-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
348 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
$$
TXZ140-082200-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
348 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
$$
TXZ054-082200-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
348 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
$$
TXZ169-082200-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
348 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
$$
TXZ154-082200-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
348 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
$$
TXZ098-082200-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
348 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat indices of 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107.
$$
TXZ099-082200-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
348 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat indices of around 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.
$$
TXZ049-082200-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
348 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.
$$
TXZ113-082200-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
348 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
$$
TXZ114-082200-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
348 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat indices of 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
$$
TXZ128-082200-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
348 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
$$
TXZ064-082200-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
348 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.
$$
TXZ065-082200-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
348 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.
$$
TXZ066-082200-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
348 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
$$
TXZ139-082200-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
348 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
$$
TXZ071-082200-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
348 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
$$
TXZ073-082200-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
348 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
$$
TXZ155-082200-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
348 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
$$
TXZ076-082200-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
348 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.
$$
TXZ077-082200-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
348 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
$$
TXZ168-082200-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
348 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
$$
TXZ170-082200-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
348 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
$$
TXZ078-082200-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
348 AM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
$$
_____
