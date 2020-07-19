TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020

_____

410 FPUS54 KSJT 192024

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

324 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

TXZ127-200915-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

324 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ072-200915-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

324 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ140-200915-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

324 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ054-200915-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

324 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ169-200915-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

324 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ154-200915-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

324 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ098-200915-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

324 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ099-200915-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

324 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ049-200915-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

324 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ113-200915-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

324 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ114-200915-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

324 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ128-200915-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

324 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ064-200915-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

324 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ065-200915-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

324 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ066-200915-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

324 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ139-200915-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

324 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ071-200915-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

324 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ073-200915-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

324 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ155-200915-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

324 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ076-200915-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

324 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ077-200915-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

324 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ168-200915-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

324 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ170-200915-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

324 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ078-200915-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

324 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

