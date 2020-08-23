TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020

_____

952 FPUS54 KSJT 232025

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

325 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

TXZ127-240915-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

325 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ072-240915-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

325 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ140-240915-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

325 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ054-240915-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

325 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ169-240915-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

325 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ154-240915-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

325 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ098-240915-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

325 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ099-240915-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

325 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ049-240915-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

325 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ113-240915-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

325 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ114-240915-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

325 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ128-240915-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

325 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ064-240915-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

325 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ065-240915-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

325 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ066-240915-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

325 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ139-240915-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

325 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ071-240915-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

325 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ073-240915-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

325 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ155-240915-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

325 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ076-240915-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

325 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ077-240915-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

325 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ168-240915-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

325 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ170-240915-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

325 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ078-240915-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

325 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather